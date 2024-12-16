Registration opens for Eurovision Song Contest 2025 tickets

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Keystone-SDA
Registration for tickets to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in the Swiss city of Basel in May 12-17, opened on Monday. Ticket prices, which go on sale on January 29, range from CHF40-350 ($45-392).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

To buy tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, registration is required. This process will help prevent tickets being resold and ensure that as many Eurovision fans as possible get the chance to watch the live shows. Only people who have pre-registered online will be able to buy a ticket once sales open, the organisers said in a press release on Monday.

Registration began at 4pm on Monday on the ticketcorner website and will close at midnight on January 10. Tickets will cost between CHF40 and 350, depending on the type of show.

“Registration does not guarantee tickets, however, as demand is expected to be high,” say the organisers.

+ Who is Eurovision winner Nemo?

They have also defined the visual identity of the competition, which will take place at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel. Art director Artur Deyneuve has chosen “Unity Shapes Love” as his theme, and the decor will be inspired by the mountains. Eighty-five special trains will be deployed during Eurovision week to transport visitors.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

