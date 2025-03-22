Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
'Reinas' lands top Swiss film prize for 2025

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Reinas, directed by Klaudia Reynicke, was named as the best feature at the 2025 Swiss Film Awards in Geneva on Friday evening.

In December, Reinas fell out of the running for best international feature at the Oscars. But the coming-of-age drama has now won the prize of best feature at the Swiss Film Awards.

The film tells the story of two girls who move with their mother from Lima to the US during political unrest in Peru in the early 1990s. The three leave their largely absent father behind. Swiss-Peruvian filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke, who lives in Lugano, drew on her own life story for the film.

In another major category at the awards, Simon Baumann’s Wir Erben was unsurprisingly named best documentary film. In the film, Baumann, whose previous works include Image Problem (2012) and Zum Beispiel Suberg (2013) talks to his parents about a farm they want to leave to their children. The film is a discussion about money, desires and expectations.

Two best actors

Two people went home with the best actor award: Dimitri Krebs and David Constantin. Two winners in the same category is rare, but it can occur when the nominees receive the same number of votes from the Swiss Film Academy.

Constantin was honoured for his performance in the successful canton Valais crime comedy Tschugger – Der lätscht Fall, in which he plays daredevil policeman Bax. Dimitri Krebs was honoured for his role in Landesverräter – where he plays Ernst Schrämli, a young man from St Gallen whoe was executed for treason during the Second World War.

The 2025 award for best actress went to Laetita Dosch. In the comedy Le procès du chien, for which she co-wrote the screenplay and made her directorial debut, she also plays the lawyer Avril. In this tragicomedy, she takes on the case of a dog to prevent it from being put to sleep.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

