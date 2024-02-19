Revellers get satirical at Basel carnival

Revellers in Basel on Monday KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The Basel Fasnacht (carnival) parade began on Monday in dry weather. The clubs, floats and bands presented their motifs to the crowds.

According to the Fasnacht committee, more than 11,100 people in 430 units are taking part this year. The most popular theme is climate change. Other popular themes are artificial intelligence and fake news.

KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GEORGIOS KEFALAS

The death of cinemas and hotels in the city, the 150th anniversary of Basel Zoo with its new bird house, the takeover of Credit Suisse, the film Barbie and thought-provoking topics such as wars and conflicts around the world were also played out.

More children and young people are taking part this year. According to the committee, the number of active members of the “Young Guards” and “Binggis” groups has risen from 1,767 last year to 1,944.

After the parade, the revellers parade through the streets to the sound of drums and piccolos or Guggenmusik bands.

The parade enters its second round on Wednesday afternoon. Before that, however, the children’s carnival and the free “Gässle” – drumming and whistling without a predetermined route – take place on Tuesday.

