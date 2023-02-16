Semadeni wins top Swiss literature award

Semadeni writes both in Romansh and German and her books have been translated in several other European languages. Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

Leta Semadeni, who writes both in Romansh and German, has been awarded this year’s Swiss Grand Prix for Literature for her life’s work.

This content was published on February 16, 2023 - 11:26

SWI/urs

The Federal Office for Culture said the main prize worth CHF40,000 ($43,306) honours the 78-year old Engadine-born author for her oeuvre which includes poetry as well as prose, novels and children's books.

Semadeni explores language barriers and plays with them, according to a press release on Thursday.

A characteristic of her writing is its "raw beauty" and the recurring appearance of animals.

The author who writes in the minority Swiss language Romansh and in German has been translated into several European languages.

Semadeni became known with poetry collections such as In mia vita da vuolp (In my life as a fox) in 2010/2017, with her novels Tamangur (2015) and Amur, grosser Fluss (2022) or with Tulpen/Tulipanas (2019).

Previous winners of the Swiss Grand Prix for Literature include Reto Hänny, Martina Clavadetscher, Sybille Berg and Anna Felder.

+ Read about another Swiss author who recently made the news









Articles in this story Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative