‘September 5’ takes top honours at German Film Awards
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: ‘September 5’ takes top honours at German Film Awards
Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum's real-life thriller September 5, based on the terrorist attacks on the 1972 Munich Olympics, has been awarded the Golden Lola - the German equivalent of an Oscar for best movie - at the German Film Awards.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
“September 5” remporte la médaille d’or au Prix du film allemand
Original
September 5 won a total of nine awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Leonie Benesch. The film’s screenplay, direction and editing also won awards. Fehlbaum’s film was up for ten nominations.
It tells the events of the Olympic bombing on 5 September 5, 1972 from the point of view of an American television crew that should have been covering the competitions.
Instead, the journalists became live reporters of a hostage-taking of Israeli athletes by a Palestinian terrorist commando. September 5 is a gripping drama, meticulously and unemotionally told. At this year’s Oscars, the film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but came away empty-handed.
The Silver Lola was won by Mohammad Rasoulof’s political thriller Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaum (The Seeds of the Holy Fig Tree) about the protests in Iran following the death of young Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Andreas Dresen’s drama In Liebe, Eure Hilde won the bronze Lola.
Liv Lisa Fries best actress
Misagh Zare was voted best actor for The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree. Sam Riley, who had been nominated twice in this category (Cranko and Islands), went home empty-handed.
Alexander Scheer, despite a double nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Köln 75 and In Liebe, Eure Hilde), also missed out. Godehard Giese took the prize for Sad Jokes. Liv Lisa Fries received an award for best female lead. In In Liebe, Eure Hilde she plays the Nazi resistance fighter Hilde Coppi (1909-1943).
The German Film Awards is among the most important in the industry. A total of 1,700 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, including the new minister of state for culture, Wolfram Weimer.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign Affairs
Swiss defence industry moving abroad to escape neutrality
United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva
This content was published on
The United States and China have started talks in Geneva aiming to de-escalate a dispute that threatens to cut off trade between the world’s two biggest economies and damage the global economy.
Switzerland takes over investigation into SWISS emergency landing in Austria
This content was published on
Following the emergency landing of a Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane in Austria last December, during which a crew member died, Austria has now handed over the investigation to Switzerland.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.