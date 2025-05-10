The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

‘September 5’ takes top honours at German Film Awards

"September 5" wins the gold medal at the German Film Prize
Swiss film director Tim Fehlbaum. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
‘September 5’ takes top honours at German Film Awards
Listening: ‘September 5’ takes top honours at German Film Awards

Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum's real-life thriller September 5, based on the terrorist attacks on the 1972 Munich Olympics, has been awarded the Golden Lola - the German equivalent of an Oscar for best movie - at the German Film Awards.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

September 5 won a total of nine awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Leonie Benesch. The film’s screenplay, direction and editing also won awards. Fehlbaum’s film was up for ten nominations.

It tells the events of the Olympic bombing on 5 September 5, 1972 from the point of view of an American television crew that should have been covering the competitions.

Instead, the journalists became live reporters of a hostage-taking of Israeli athletes by a Palestinian terrorist commando. September 5 is a gripping drama, meticulously and unemotionally told. At this year’s Oscars, the film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but came away empty-handed.

The Silver Lola was won by Mohammad Rasoulof’s political thriller Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaum (The Seeds of the Holy Fig Tree) about the protests in Iran following the death of young Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Andreas Dresen’s drama In Liebe, Eure Hilde won the bronze Lola.

Liv Lisa Fries best actress

Misagh Zare was voted best actor for The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree. Sam Riley, who had been nominated twice in this category (Cranko and Islands), went home empty-handed.

Alexander Scheer, despite a double nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Köln 75 and In Liebe, Eure Hilde), also missed out. Godehard Giese took the prize for Sad Jokes. Liv Lisa Fries received an award for best female lead. In In Liebe, Eure Hilde she plays the Nazi resistance fighter Hilde Coppi (1909-1943).

The German Film Awards is among the most important in the industry. A total of 1,700 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, including the new minister of state for culture, Wolfram Weimer.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The United States and China kick off their meeting in Geneva

More

United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva

This content was published on The United States and China have started talks in Geneva aiming to de-escalate a dispute that threatens to cut off trade between the world’s two biggest economies and damage the global economy.

Read more: United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva
Berne wants to finalise the declaration with Washington in 2 weeks' time

More

Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks

This content was published on After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks.

Read more: Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks
Biswind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport

More

Wind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport

This content was published on The bise, a cold dry wind, played havoc with air traffic at Zurich Airport on Friday. Numerous flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

Read more: Wind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport
Confederation and cantons profit from banknotes that are not exchanged

More

Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes

This content was published on The Swiss government and cantons will receive over CHF700 million from the Swiss National Bank because old banknotes worth almost CHF1 billion have not been exchanged.

Read more: Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes
Lausanne research team develops aquatic robots from fish food

More

Swiss develop robots made of fish food

This content was published on The edible device will collect data on the condition of water bodies or distribute nutrients and medicines in the water.

Read more: Swiss develop robots made of fish food
Legal cannabis reduces abuse, especially among mixed users

More

Legal distribution of cannabis can reduce abuse

This content was published on The legal distribution of cannabis can reduce problematic consumption, particularly among people who also use other drugs, according to a study from Basel.

Read more: Legal distribution of cannabis can reduce abuse

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR