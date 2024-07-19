Swiss cinemas report drop in admissions in first half of 2024

US films lost some of their dominance: their market share fell from 64.3% in the first half of 2023 to 61.9% this year. On the other hand, the market share of Swiss films increased: at the end of June this year, it was 8.9%, 1.3 percentage points higher than in June 2023.
With over 246,800 admissions since the beginning of the year, the Swiss film “Bon Schuur Ticino”, released at the end of 2023, is in third place among the most-viewed films in Switzerland this year. In first place is Kung Fu Panda 4, a US-Chinese animated action movie, and second is the US sci-fi film Dune: Part Two.
Translated from Germany by DeepL/dos
