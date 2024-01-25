Solothurn Film Prize won by ‘Die Anhörung’

Lisa Gerig and Luka Popadić with their awards in Solothurn on Wednesday night © Keystone / Anthony Anex

The two main prizes at the 59th Solothurn Film Festival have been awarded to Die Anhörung (The Hearing) and Echte Schweizer (Real Swiss).

This content was published on January 25, 2024 - 13:30

Keystone-SDA

The documentary Die Anhörung by Lisa Gerig won Switzerland’s most prestigious film prize, worth CHF60,000 ($70,000). The film shows how the asylum hearings at the State Secretariat for Migration take place and how the interviewees experience them.

The Audience Award, worth CHF20,000, was won by Echte Schweizer by Luka Popadić. The director, himself a captain in the Swiss army, uses the example of three Swiss officers with roots abroad and himself to explore questions of home, belonging and integration.

2720 by Basil Da Cunha (Best Short Film) and Crevette by Elina Huber, Noémi Knobil, Jill Vágner and Sven Bachmann (Best Animated Film) were each awarded CHF10,000.

