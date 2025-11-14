Survey: how the pandemic changed Swiss leisure activities
Fewer Swiss residents went to museums, exhibitions or the cinema last year compared to 2019. But there has been a rise in hobbies and creative activities, especially among 15-29 year-olds, according to a national survey.
The Federal Statistical Office’s (FSO) 2024 survey on language, religion and culture shows a decline in cultural outings compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Visits to museums, exhibitions, dance events, concerts and cinemas were down by 6-7 percentage points.
Major urban events such as Zurich’s Street Parade and smaller village events have followed the same trend, particularly among young people; nightclubs are also less popular. Festivals are the exception, continuing an upward trend.
By contrast, amateur creative activities are booming, such as photography, drawing, pottery and dance lessons, especially among the 15-29 age group.
There has also been an increase in online and digital usage, such as video on demand, music streaming and e-books, although cinema and paper books remain very much in evidence, the report says.
