Swiss art historian to lead European Writers’ Council

Nicole Pfister Fetz is an experienced cultural lobbyist. She is seen here speaking on the right as a board member of Suisseculture, the umbrella organisation for Swiss artists' associations. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Nicole Pfister Fetz of Switzerland is the new Secretary General of the Brussels-based European Writer's Council (EWC), the organisation said on Wednesday.

This content was published on July 19, 2023

Keystone-SDA/jc

The Swiss art historian and experienced cultural lobbyist will represent the interests of more than 220,000 writers, who publish in 34 different languages.

Born in 1968 in Zug, Pfister Fetz took up her new post at the beginning of July, the EWC said in a press releaseExternal link. She will be running the organisation alongside the newly elected president, Spanish author Miguel Ángel Serrano.

“In times of upcoming generative Informatics as so-called AI, it becomes more important to defend writers and their human created contents,” the press release quotes her as saying. “I am ready to dedicate my passion and my political skills to serve and promote the needs and interests of European writers.”

After working in museums, for independent cultural projects and further education programmes in the non-profit sector, Pfister Fetz was managing director of the Swiss professional writers’ and translators’ association A*dS Autrices et auteurs de Suisse from 2007 to 2023. She has published numerous articles in the fields of art history, cultural studies and the politics of literature, and is a guest lecturer at various universities and colleges. From 2020 to 2022 she was responsible for Covid emergency aid for cultural players, on behalf of the Swiss federal government.

The EWC is a non-governmental organisation which currently brings together 49 national professional associations of authors and literary translators in 31 European countries.

