Swiss artist Emil gets lifetime award from Zurich festival

Swiss actor and cabaret artist Emil Steinberger is to be honoured by the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), which will present a lifetime achievement award at the premiere of new documentary film Typisch Emil (“Typical Emil”).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Steinberger has been making Switzerland laugh for 70 years, wrote ZFF organisers in a statement on Wednesday. He will receive the Golden Eye, or Lifetime Achievement Award, for his work.

The artist himself was quoted in the press release as saying he has had a lot of luck in life. Hard work was also involved. “But it only becomes a success when people discover moments in it that they find precious and touching,” said Steinberger.

+ Turning ‘three times 25’: a 2008 interview with Emil

The documentary Typisch Emil – Vom Loslassen und Neuanfangen (“Typical Emil – letting go and starting again”) tells the story of his journey. The film looks behind the 91-year-old’s legendary stage characters. The authors – alongside Steinberger and his wife Niccel Steinberger – are director Phil Meyer and cameraman Elmar Bossard.

The 20th edition of the ZFF takes place from October 3 to 13. Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Donald Sutherland, Paul Schrader, Hans Zimmer, Marcel Hoehn, John Travolta and Harrison Ford.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
