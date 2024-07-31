Swiss artist Emil gets lifetime award from Zurich festival

Swiss actor and cabaret artist Emil Steinberger is to be honoured by the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), which will present a lifetime achievement award at the premiere of new documentary film Typisch Emil (“Typical Emil”).

Steinberger has been making Switzerland laugh for 70 years, wrote ZFF organisers in a statement on Wednesday. He will receive the Golden Eye, or Lifetime Achievement Award, for his work.

The artist himself was quoted in the press release as saying he has had a lot of luck in life. Hard work was also involved. “But it only becomes a success when people discover moments in it that they find precious and touching,” said Steinberger.

+ Turning ‘three times 25’: a 2008 interview with Emil

The documentary Typisch Emil – Vom Loslassen und Neuanfangen (“Typical Emil – letting go and starting again”) tells the story of his journey. The film looks behind the 91-year-old’s legendary stage characters. The authors – alongside Steinberger and his wife Niccel Steinberger – are director Phil Meyer and cameraman Elmar Bossard.

The 20th edition of the ZFF takes place from October 3 to 13. Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Donald Sutherland, Paul Schrader, Hans Zimmer, Marcel Hoehn, John Travolta and Harrison Ford.

