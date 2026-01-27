Swiss carnival organisers tighten security after Crans-Montana tragedy

After Crans-Montana, caution is advised for carnivals Keystone-SDA

Carnival organisers in Switzerland have been stepping up fire-fighting and safety measures following the deadly New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

5 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Après Crans-Montana, prudence de mise pour les carnavals Original Read more: Après Crans-Montana, prudence de mise pour les carnavals

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In Sierre, canton Valais, it has been decided to cancel the symbolic burning of the “Winter Man” during the carnival festivities. This would have been “symbolically unfortunate one month after the [Crans-Montana] tragedy”, Jérémie Zuber, chair of one of the three organising committees, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

“Sierre is like a big village. We all know people who have been affected by the tragedy [in which 40 people died and 116 were injured],” he added.

“On the other hand, I think we have a mission to put a smile back on people’s faces to try to get through this difficult time,” said Zuber. The rest of the planned activities, such as processions and concerts, are therefore being maintained.

Emergency exits

The Monthey carnival, one of the biggest in French-speaking Switzerland, will go ahead as planned.

“The safety concept is extremely rigorous,” explained its manager Loïc Manigley. The changes made for this year’s carnival are therefore minor. He cites the addition of emergency exits in the “Cantine” bar.

More

More Demographics Swiss carnivals – a riot of colour, noise and tradition This content was published on The Swiss have been letting their hair down this month to mark the colourful carnival season. Read more: Swiss carnivals – a riot of colour, noise and tradition

Bistros and bars in Montheys will also be inspected by the town. In Sion, canton Valais, the organisers say they have been working with the authorities, police and fire brigade for some time. Pending final greenlight, the event is not currently subject to any additional security measures.

In Fribourg, the carnival relies on a particularly well-structured security system, say the organisers. All the wine cellars and bars that opened in 2025 will be open again this year. Each establishment has a security guard at the entrance and a concept validated by the authorities.

In Bulle, canton Vaud, the carnival is held exclusively in the main hall of the Hôtel de Ville, a space that can accommodate 200 people. Everything is supervised by the fire captain. On the ground, bar managers are trained and informed of the location of fire extinguishers and emergency exits. The fire service also checks the establishments on the day the carnival begins.

Upset

Ahead of the Payerne carnival, the organisers have reaffirmed their vigilance. “We have a security plan for the entire festival, with specific aspects for each site,” said Stéphane Wenger, interim president of the event. “We were shocked by the tragedy in Crans-Montana, which was discussed at the very first committee meeting.”

In Moudon, carnival president Guillaume Besson also spoke of heightened awareness following the tragedy in canton Valais. “We’ve received instructions to that effect from the municipality,” he says. In Avenches, on the other hand, no major changes are planned.

Checks in Basel

On the other hand, Switzerland’s biggest carnival in Basel has taken special measures. The fire brigade has been asked to inspect the 70 or so cellars belonging to the cliques who take part in the event. And during the carnival, spot checks will be carried out to ensure that the capacity of the premises is respected.

More

More Culture Old carnival traditions die hard This content was published on The festival is an anomaly as in most Protestant areas Fasnacht, or carnival, is not usually celebrated. Its survival is a testament to Basel residents’ stubbornness and deep affection for the event – and to human nature. In the early hours of the morning the city lights were dimmed and with the order “Achtung! Morgestraich… Read more: Old carnival traditions die hard

Smoking and lighting fires will also be banned on association premises that are accessible to the public. These are just some of the new rules imposed following the tragedy in Crans-Montana, according to Veronika Röthlisberger, director of Basel City Property Insurance. If any shortcomings are identified, the authorities will be able to impose restrictions or even closure.

In Lucerne, where the aim is to control the flow of visitors and facilitate access for emergency services, checks will be stepped up. “This year, there will be three patrols instead of one,” said Christian Wandeler, the city’s head of security, at a press conference on Tuesday.

In Bellinzona, canton Ticino, the fire safety concept has also been updated, particularly for public establishments, which have been transformed into ballrooms for the occasion, and which welcome more customers. The Rabadan committee has also organised free training for all the staff in the temporary bars, to teach them how to use fire extinguishers. Carnival organisers point out that strict measures already existed before the event, notably concerning the flammability of decorations.

Increased risk

In Bern, carnival committee member Thomas Fritz says he is well prepared. Most of the event takes place outdoors. And as the old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, fire prevention is already “very demanding,” he explained.

The fact remains that carnival increases the risk of fire for a number of obvious reasons. On January 7 this year, the Bern Real Estate Insurance (AIB) reminded operators and owners of premises of their obligations. Additional information has also been sent to clubs and nightclubs in canton Bern.

Adapted from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories