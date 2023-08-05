Swiss cinema sector aims to boost international visibility

Getting ready for a screening at the Locarno Film Festival on Friday. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

The Swiss film industry is joining forces to form a new alliance spanning the audiovisual, hotel and restaurant, tourism, event and cultural sectors.

“Cinéconomie”, which will hold its foundational assembly in autumn 2023, will represent the interests of the branch publicly and politically, a press statement said on Saturday.

Its launch comes a year after voters accepted a reform – seen as a milestone for the film industry – obliging big international streaming and media groups to invest part of their Swiss-made revenue into the production of Swiss-made films and TV series.

This new obligation – to come into force in 2024 – boosts Swiss chances in the international cinema market and represents an opportunity for related industries, Cinéconomie said.

However, “the new regulations must be implemented actively and dynamically,” said centre-right parliamentarian Matthias Michel, who will chair the association.

Cinéconomie said it will coordinate the various interests involved and will work to reinforce the attractiveness of Switzerland as a location for filming and post-production. “Swiss films and series are an excellent means to promote the image of our country,” Michel added.

The launch of the association also coincides with the 76th edition of Switzerland’s most important film festival in Locarno.

