Swiss cinemas continued post-pandemic recovery in 2023

Swiss picture houses, like this one in Zurich, are slowly winning back viewers lost to the pandemic. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Over 10 million tickets were sold by Swiss cinemas last year: a figure still 16% lower than that of 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the industry.

This content was published on January 12, 2024 - 09:35

Keystone-SDA

Based on the provisional figures for 2023, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) noted a trend towards recovery, it wrote on Friday, with admissions rising by 20% compared to 2022.

Last year, 436 new films were shown in cinemas, compared to 449 in 2022. According to Procinema, the umbrella organisation for Swiss cinema and film distribution companies, the US film Barbie from Warner Bros. was the most popular release in German-speaking Switzerland with around 480,000 admissions, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water from Disney with around 421,000 admissions and The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal, which garnered around 362,000 admissions.

The most successful Swiss film was Bon Schuur Ticino by Beat Schlatter, which racked up 97,000 admissions. Die Nachbarn von oben by Sabine Boss managed 70,000 and Der Bestatter – der Film with Mike Müller got 67,000.

+ Read more: voters boost Swiss cinema by accepting levy on streaming giants

According to the FSO, more European films were shown in Swiss cinemas in 2023 (48%) than films from the US (24%) and the rest of the world (28%). Although they were outnumbered, American-produced films accounted for 60% of all screenings and 68% of all admissions.

Swiss films achieved a market share of 6% in 2023. According to the FSO, this is one percentage point more than in 2022.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative