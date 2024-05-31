Swiss cities vie to host next Eurovision

Which Swiss city will become next year's host? Keystone/Martin Meissner

Swiss cities have until the end of June to apply to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) has sent out detailed application dossiers to interested cities. The decision on the venue will be announced at the end of August.

Keystone-SDA

Following Nemo’s sensational victory, the next Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will be held in Switzerland in mid-May 2025. The SBC – SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company – has not yet announced which cities plan to apply for host status. The catalogue of requirements for hosts will not be made public, the SBC announced on Thursday.

The cities, together with the respective venue operators and the cantons, have until the end of June to prepare their bid dossier on the basis of the so-called “City Bid Book”. The host city should then be announced at the end of August.

A twelve-member SBC working group had already formed to carry out preparatory work before Nemo’s victory. Organising the world’s largest music competition in just one year is a mammoth task, wrote the SBC.

The extensive catalogue of requirements of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for the applicant cities had been ‘Swissified’. At the same time, the working group is currently working on the final project structure of the ESC.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

