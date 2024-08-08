Swiss cultural institutions slam development funding cut

The SDC currently supports cultural development cooperation via the twelve partner organisations to the tune of CHF3.6 million ($4.2 million) per year. This amount will be cut to CHF2 million by 2028 – a reduction of 45%.
As a result, “seven successful partnerships” will be stopped, while “only five – in some cases greatly reduced – collaborations in the areas of film, literature and theatre will remain”, the partner organisations wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Artlink, for example, reckons that its existence is threatened. The organisation promotes performances in Switzerland by artists and cultural practitioners from Africa, Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe. The film production fund Visions Sud Est and the Salon du livre africain in Geneva are facing a similar fate.
Cultural actors and the entire cultural sector in Switzerland and the Global South will be affected by the cut, the organisations say. This is because there are no comparable funding opportunities in Switzerland “at the interface between artistic and cultural creation and development cooperation”.
The institutions include the Theater Spektakel in Zurich and the Salon africain du livre in Geneva. The film sector is particularly well represented via distribution company Trigon Film and festivals including the Fribourg International Film Festival, the Winterthur International Short Film Festival and the Locarno Film Festival – which supports independent filmmakers and films from the Global South and East via its Open Doors section.
Indeed, the organisations used the recently opened Locarno Film Festival to make their appeal to the SDC. In a joint declaration on Thursday, they demanded that “the SDC continue to fully support this bridge between its partner countries and Switzerland and that the funds continue to be paid out in full”.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Swiss authorities call for ideas for clearing ammunition from lakes
This content was published on
The Federal Office for Armaments, armasuisse is seeking ideas for the environmentally friendly and safe recovery of ammunition from Swiss lakes. The three best ideas will receive a prize of CHF50,000 ($58,389).
Kate Winslet to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Festival
This content was published on
The upcoming 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival will feature a star guest: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich on October 7. She will be honoured at the festival for her career and will present her new film.
Natural disasters cause billions in damage worldwide
This content was published on
In the first six months of the year, natural disasters caused billions in losses worldwide, with severe thunderstorms in the USA being a major factor, according to a Swiss Re Institute press release on Wednesday.
Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone
This content was published on
For 30 years now, seat belts have been compulsory in the rear seats of cars in Switzerland. Current data from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) and the Federal Statistical Office confirm the effectiveness of this road safety measure.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.