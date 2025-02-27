Three artists share the Swiss Grand Award for Design

This year's winners are Anna Monika Jost, graphic designer from Graubünden, Bruno Monguzzi, graphic designer and teacher from Ticino, and Batia Suter, artist and photographer from Zurich.

The work of Paris-based Anna Monika ranges from Swiss Style to Postmodernism. Amsterdam-based Batia Suter is known worldwide for her large-format image montages and experimental approach to photography and print media. Bruno Monguzzi has helped to raise the profile of graphic design through his activities as a graphic designer, photographer, teacher and consultant.

This year’s winners will be featured in video portraits as part of the Swiss Design Awards exhibition, which runs in parallel with Art Basel and Design Miami/Basel. The date of the award ceremony will be announced at the beginning of April.

