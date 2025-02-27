Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Three artists share the Swiss Grand Award for Design

Swiss Design Grand Prix: three artists win prizes
Swiss Design Grand Prix: three artists win prizes Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Three artists share the Swiss Grand Award for Design
Listening: Three artists share the Swiss Grand Award for Design

This year's winners are Anna Monika Jost, graphic designer from Graubünden, Bruno Monguzzi, graphic designer and teacher from Ticino, and Batia Suter, artist and photographer from Zurich.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The work of Paris-based Anna Monika ranges from Swiss Style to Postmodernism. Amsterdam-based Batia Suter is known worldwide for her large-format image montages and experimental approach to photography and print media. Bruno Monguzzi has helped to raise the profile of graphic design through his activities as a graphic designer, photographer, teacher and consultant.

This year’s winners will be featured in video portraits as part of the Swiss Design Awards exhibition, which runs in parallel with Art Basel and Design Miami/Basel. The date of the award ceremony will be announced at the beginning of April.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR