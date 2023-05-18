Swiss entry for Venice architecture biennale inaugurated
Swiss President Alain Berset was in Venice on Thursday to open “Neighbours”, an exhibit about how architecture can both separate and bring together.
The official Swiss entry for this year’s 18th architecture biennaleExternal link was developed by artist Karin Sander and architecture historian Philip Ursprung, both professors at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
Their entry turns the actual architecture of the Swiss pavilion in Venice into the exhibit: it looks at the history of the space, built in 1952, and its connection to the neighbouring pavilion of Venezuela, built in 1956.
The artists said the two pavilions “form an ensemble of exceptional architectural and sculptural quality”, but are usually conceived of as separate. They want to “rethink the functions of the two pavilions and their surroundings in a new light and dissolve the borders with artistic means”.
To do this, they also removed part of the wall that divides the Swiss and the Venezuelan pavilions, Keystone-SDA reports (see photo above).
“We [thus] question the spatial, cultural, and political demarcations as well as the conventions of national representation,” they sayExternal link on the website of Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.
+ Latifa Echakhch: Switzerland’s representative at the 2022 Biennale
Swiss President Alain Berset said on Thursday in Venice that walls had a reputation for “reinforcing differences and creating misunderstandings”; the Swiss exhibit however asks the question of whether there can be something “closer to us than what’s on the other side of the wall”.
“Neighbours” will run at the Swiss pavilion in Venice until November 26.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.