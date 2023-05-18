Swiss entry for Venice architecture biennale inaugurated

Karin Sander and Philip Ursprung in their exhibit in Venice. Keystone/gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Swiss President Alain Berset was in Venice on Thursday to open “Neighbours”, an exhibit about how architecture can both separate and bring together.

This content was published on May 18, 2023

Keystone-SDA/dos

The official Swiss entry for this year’s 18th architecture biennaleExternal link was developed by artist Karin Sander and architecture historian Philip Ursprung, both professors at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Their entry turns the actual architecture of the Swiss pavilion in Venice into the exhibit: it looks at the history of the space, built in 1952, and its connection to the neighbouring pavilion of Venezuela, built in 1956.

The artists said the two pavilions “form an ensemble of exceptional architectural and sculptural quality”, but are usually conceived of as separate. They want to “rethink the functions of the two pavilions and their surroundings in a new light and dissolve the borders with artistic means”.

Keystone/gaetan Bally

To do this, they also removed part of the wall that divides the Swiss and the Venezuelan pavilions, Keystone-SDA reports (see photo above).

“We [thus] question the spatial, cultural, and political demarcations as well as the conventions of national representation,” they sayExternal link on the website of Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

+ Latifa Echakhch: Switzerland’s representative at the 2022 Biennale

Swiss President Alain Berset said on Thursday in Venice that walls had a reputation for “reinforcing differences and creating misunderstandings”; the Swiss exhibit however asks the question of whether there can be something “closer to us than what’s on the other side of the wall”.

“Neighbours” will run at the Swiss pavilion in Venice until November 26.

Articles in this story Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative