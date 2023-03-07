Swiss Eurovision entry ‘Watergun’ evokes armed conflicts

The Swiss entry will be performed by 21-year-old Remo Forrer. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

“Watergun” is the title of the Swiss entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. It will be performed by 21-year-old Remo Forrer from St. Gallen, whose name was announced last week.

The song, announced by public broadcaster SRFExternal link on Tuesday, is a ballad evoking powerlessness in the face of armed conflicts on the planet.

“My generation has to live with the consequences of decisions we didn't make,” Forrer told SRF. “It's frustrating, but I have hope, nevertheless, that change is possible.”

The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest take place on May 9 and 11. It will then be known whether Remo Forrer’s song qualifies for the grand final on Saturday May 13. The event is being held in the UK, which is replacing last year's winner Ukraine as organiser, owing to the war.





