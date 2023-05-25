Swiss fans pay to ‘Simply the Best’ Tina Turner
Fans of the late pop singer Tina Turner have laid floral tributes, placed candles and left personal notes at the star’s home in Küsnacht, Zurich.
The iconic singer died at her Swiss home on Wednesday aged 83 following a long and successful career.
Culture Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, tweeted a personal message.
“With Tina Turner's death, the world has lost an icon. Your songs and the many memories associated with them will stay with you. My thoughts are with the family of this impressive woman who has found a second home in Switzerland,” he said.
Born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, the pop star adopted the stage name Tina Turner and reeled out a series of hits over several decades.
In 1994 she moved into a mansion on the shores of lake Zurich with German music producer Erwin Bach, who she later married.
In 2013, Turner have up her United States passport to take Swiss nationality. A year later she described how “Switzerland felt like home right away. It’s just perfect. People respect each other’s privacy here, take care of each other”.
+ On the Tina Turner trail in Küsnacht
One of Turner's biggest shows in Switzerland took place on June 30, 1990, when she filled the Pontaise in Lausanne with 40,000 spectators.
She also appeared at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1973 and 1979.
Two years’ ago she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Bern.
