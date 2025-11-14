The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Swiss Gruyère crowned world’s best cheese

Swiss cheesemaker Hitz Pius from the Vorderfultigen cheese company takes a pose with the trophy after winning the World Cheese Awards with a Gruyere AOP Special over 18 months cheese, during the award ceremony after the final of the 37th World Cheese Awards, at the Festhalle in Bern, Switzerland, November 13, 2025. More than 5,244 cheeses from 46 countries are competing this year. Switzerland plays a central role as host nation, presenting 948 of the entries. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Swiss cheesemaker Hitz Pius from the Vorderfultigen cheese company in canton Bern poses with the trophy after winning the World Cheese Awards with a 18-month old Gruyere AOP cheese, November 13, 2025. Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Gruyère crowned world’s best cheese
Listening: Swiss Gruyère crowned world’s best cheese

A Swiss Gruyère AOP cheese was crowned the world's best cheese at the World Cheese Awards 2025, held this year in Bern, Switzerland. The prestigious international competition brought together more than 5,000 participants from 45 countries.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The 18-month-old award-winning Gruyère comes from the Vorderfultigen cheese dairy in canton Bern and was made by Pius Hitz. More than 100 tables laden with cheeses of all categories were judged by a panel of 250 experts from five continents. The final round featured 14 cheeses.

“This exceptional distinction rewards the excellence of an iconic product of Swiss heritage, the result of know-how passed down from generation to generation for more than nine centuries,” the Gruyère Interprofessional Association said on Thursday.

More

Quality and traceability

The competition, which began in 1988, was held in Switzerland for the first time this year and offered an exceptional showcase for Swiss cheesemaking skills.

The victory of Gruyère AOP underscores the importance of preserving products with protected designation of origin. This label guarantees quality and traceability for products shipped worldwide, said the Swiss association.

Next year’s World Cheese Awards will be held in Cordoba, Spain.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR