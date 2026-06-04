Swiss Music Grand Prix goes to yodelling singer Nadja Räss
Yodelling singer Nadja Räss has won the 2026 Swiss Grand Prix for Music, a prize worth CHF 100,000 ($126,500). Ten other winners were also honoured, including Flèche Love from Geneva and Louis Schild of Neuchâtel.
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Nadja Räss, a 47-year-old from canton Schwyz, in central Switzerland, is considered to be “one of the most important voices in Swiss yodelling culture”, said the Federal Office of Culture on Thursday. She is the first representative of Swiss folk music to receive the award.
Räss, who is also a cultural mediator, contributed to the inclusion of yodelling on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage last December, the jury pointed out. This year’s jury was chaired by Ticino musician and journalist Gian-Andrea Costa.
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In addition to the Grand Prix, the culture office is honouring ten other Swiss musicians, collectives and institutions. The Swiss Music Awards will be presented in Lausanne on September 19.
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