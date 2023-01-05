Swiss organ rated among 12 most beautiful in the world

The organ in the church of Sainte-Claire in Vevey dates from 1779 Chantal Dervey/24heures

The organ in the church of Sainte-Claire in Vevey, western Switzerland, is one 12 chosen for the 2023 calendar of “The Most Beautiful Pipe Organs in the World”.

It even appears at the top of the calendarExternal link, by German publishers Bach 4 You, in the January slot, Radio Chablais reportedExternal link on Thursday.

“This was a total surprise for us – we didn’t expect this organ to be in the calendar at all. We’re obviously delighted,” town organist Daniel Chappuis told Radio Chablais.

The organ was built in 1779 by Samson Scherrer, a year before he died, and was updated in 1898 by famous Swiss organ builder Friedrich Goll, who built the organ in Bern’s St Peter and Paul church among many others.

Built in the purest German Romantic style, the historic instrument in Vevey has remained virtually unchanged since 1898, apart from a partial restoration six years ago.

It is accompanied in the 2023 calendar by 11 other majestic instruments from Germany, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania and Scotland. The featured organ in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum was the scene of a memorable impromptu performanceExternal link of Life on Mars after news broke of the death of David Bowie on January 10, 2016.

