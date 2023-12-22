Swiss Oscar entry knocked out of race

The debut film Foudre (Thunder) by Geneva director Carmen Jaquier has not made it onto the shortlist Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland has been eliminated early from the race for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. The debut film Foudre (Thunder) by Geneva director Carmen Jaquier has not made it onto the shortlist.

This content was published on December 22, 2023 - 09:56

Keystone-SDA

Eighty-eight countries had applied for the Oscar in this category for 2024, the Oscar Academy in Beverly Hills, California, announced on Thursday.

However, the German film Das Lehrerzimmer (The Teachers’ Lounge) by director Ilker Çatak has made it onto the shortlist of a total of 15 candidates. German director Wim Wenders also made the shortlist with Perfect Days. His film, shot in Tokyo, is in the running for the foreign Oscar for Japan.

+ The forgotten Swiss Oscars

Other countries represented include Finland (Fallen Leaves), France (The Taste of Things), Italy (Io capitano), the UK (The Zone of Interest), Spain (Society of the Snow) and Ukraine (20 Days in Mariupol).

Five films from the shortlist of 15 candidates will be nominated for the final round on January 23. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10, 2024.

Shown around the world

FoudreExternal link was submitted in the summer, the Federal Office of Culture said at the time. The first feature film by Swiss filmmaker Jaquier, who was born in 1985, tells the story of 17-year-old Elisabeth, who is about to take her vows as a nun in a valley in the south of Switzerland in the summer of 1900. However, the sudden death of her older sister changes everything.

The film, produced by Geneva-based Close Up Films, celebrated its world premiere at the renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022. It has been shown at almost 20 festivals around the world.

At the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), Foudre received a mention in the Focus competition and the Emerging Swiss Talent Award, among other honours. At the Solothurn Film Festival, it received the prize for the best Opera Prima. The film was honoured at this year’s Swiss Film Awards in the categories Best Film Music and Best Sound.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative