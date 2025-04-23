Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has confirmed on X that she will attend Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday morning.

“I will be travelling to Rome to represent Switzerland at Pope Francis’s funeral,” she wrote on X. The Vatican announced today that the service will be held at 10am in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

External Content Ich plane, nach Rom zu reisen, um die Schweiz bei der Beerdigung von Papst Franziskus zu vertreten. pic.twitter.com/35wE3McesfExternal link — Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) April 22, 2025 External link

The pontiff, who passed away on Easter Monday at 7:30am at the age of 88, will be laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of his favourite places in Rome.

Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Monday, posting on X just minutes after his death was announced. “He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless promoter of peace, and his profound humanity touched not only Catholics,” she wrote, adding, “his legacy will endure.” The message was accompanied by a photo of the smiling pope.

Last year, Pope Francis introduced new rules calling for more modest greetings for pontiffs. The revised ritual stipulates that funerals should reflect the life of a “disciple of Christ” rather than that of a “powerful man of this world”.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp

