The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Culture

Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome

Funeral of Pope Francis, Keller-Sutter will be there
Funeral of Pope Francis, Keller-Sutter will be there Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome
Listening: Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has confirmed on X that she will attend Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday morning.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I will be travelling to Rome to represent Switzerland at Pope Francis’s funeral,” she wrote on X. The Vatican announced today that the service will be held at 10am in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

External Content

The pontiff, who passed away on Easter Monday at 7:30am at the age of 88, will be laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of his favourite places in Rome.

+ Former Swiss Papal Guard reflects on Pope Francis’ legacy

Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Monday, posting on X just minutes after his death was announced. “He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless promoter of peace, and his profound humanity touched not only Catholics,” she wrote, adding, “his legacy will endure.” The message was accompanied by a photo of the smiling pope.

Last year, Pope Francis introduced new rules calling for more modest greetings for pontiffs. The revised ritual stipulates that funerals should reflect the life of a “disciple of Christ” rather than that of a “powerful man of this world”.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR