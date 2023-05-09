Swiss Press Photo Awards 2023 on the museum circuit

Swiss Press Photographer of the Year 2023. Freelance photojournalist Alex Kühni, focusing on war and conflict regions. Courtesy of Swiss Press Photo / Alex Kühni

The Swiss National Museum in Zurich is showcasing some of the best photo journalism from Switzerland and around the world, allowing visitors to ponder the news headlines from a turbulent 2022. SWI swissinfo gives readers a taste of the photography that earned their authors prizes at the 'Swiss Press Photo Awards 2023External link'.

The exhibition featuresExternal link around 130 images from the categories of current affairs, everyday life, Swiss stories, portraits, sports and foreign countries. The Swiss National Museum ( Landesmuseum) is just one stop on a Switzerland-wide tour External linkof the award-winning photos.



Winner of the Swiss Press Photographer of the Year, Alex KühniExternal link of Bern had his focus on the war in Ukraine. As a war photographer, Kühni saysExternal link his task in conflict zones is to "try to abstract the horror in a way that you can publish the photos at all. You can't just show situations like that – you have to somehow find a visual language that allows you to publish them."



Winner of the Category PEOPLE 2023, Karin Hofer. Courtesy of Swiss Press Photo / Karin Hofer

Karin HoferExternal link trained in photography at the Karl Hofer studio and the International Center of Photography in New York. She has been a photographer at the Zurich daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung since 2002.

Winner of the Category SWISS STORIES 2023, Elena Kougionis. Courtesy of Swiss Press Photo / Eleni Kougionis

Eleni KougionisExternal link is a Swiss photographer living in canton Basel who works mainly in the field of portrait and documentary photography. She has received several awards and shown her work in various exhibitions.



Winner of the Category DAILY LIFE, 2023, Karine Bauzin. Courtesy of Swiss Press Photo / Karine Bauzin

Press photographer Karine BauzinExternal link's reports are part of a humanist approach to photography. She has published four books and is a member of the RegarDirect collective of photographers in Switzerland. She co-directed the documentary film Mémoires d'une pandémie (Memories of a Pandemic).



Winner of the Category NEWS, 2023, Fabrice Coffrini. Cortesy of Swiss Press Photo / Fabrice Coffrini /AFP

Fabrice CoffriniExternal link has been working as a reporter-photographer since 1996. He has been in charge of Swiss photo coverage at news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) since 2005.



Winner of the Category SPORTS, 2023, Dominic Steinmann. Courtesy of Swiss Press Photo / Dominic Steinmann

Dominic SteinmannExternal link did an internship as a wire photographer for news agency Keystone-SDA and worked as a staff photographer for the NZZ. Today he is a freelance photographer for national and international newspapers, magazines, companies and agencies. His approach is "simplicity, serenity and minimalism paired with authenticity and a pinch of humour," he says.



The 'Swiss Press Photo' exhibitionExternal link, which runs at the National Museum in Zurich until June 25, presents 130 pictures in the categories news, daily life, Swiss stories, people, sports and world.

The 'World Press Photo' exhibition featuresExternal link the work of photographers from every continent. The show includes some 120 photographs from the winning projects. End of insertion

