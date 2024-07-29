Swiss theatre director Vontobel receives Mario Adorf Prize

Born in Zurich in 1977, Vontobel’s “spectacular productions have inspired both critics and audiences to storms of enthusiasm”, said the organisers.
The prize is worth 10,000 euros and named after acting legend Mario Adorf, one of the co-founders of the festival. The award is decided by a 16-member board of trustees from the worlds of politics, business, culture, science and the media. Last year, actress Lena Urzendowsky was honoured with the prize, which has been awarded since 2018.
Vontobel has been a director at Bühnen Bern theatre since the 2021/2022 season. In July, he staged the anti-war drama “The Diplomat” in Worms, Germany. Vontobel discovered his passion for theatre while traveling through Europe in a VW minibus. He later studied drama directing at the University of Music and Drama in Hamburg. He has directed at various theaters such as Hamburg, Munich, Bochum, Berlin, Paris and Copenhagen. In 2006, he was voted “Young Director of the Year” in a critics’ survey conducted by the trade journal “Theater heute”.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
Switzerland condemns rocket attack on Golan Heights sports pitch
This content was published on
The Swiss foreign ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of twelve children and young people.
Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown
This content was published on
The claims for damages following the recent global IT breakdown of Crowdstrike are expected to be groundbreaking, according to Matthias Stürmer, a professor of digitalisation at Bern University of Applied Sciences.
Swiss National Bank Chairman encourages public engagement in financial issues
This content was published on
Jordan emphasised the importance of financial literacy, noting its relevance in everyday life, such as when looking for a job, taking out a mortgage, preparing for retirement or saving.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.