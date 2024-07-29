Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss theatre director Vontobel receives Mario Adorf Prize

Roger Vontobel has been awarded this year's Mario Adorf Prize at the Nibelungen Festival in Germany.

Born in Zurich in 1977, Vontobel’s “spectacular productions have inspired both critics and audiences to storms of enthusiasm”, said the organisers.

The prize is worth 10,000 euros and named after acting legend Mario Adorf, one of the co-founders of the festival. The award is decided by a 16-member board of trustees from the worlds of politics, business, culture, science and the media. Last year, actress Lena Urzendowsky was honoured with the prize, which has been awarded since 2018.

Vontobel has been a director at Bühnen Bern theatre since the 2021/2022 season. In July, he staged the anti-war drama “The Diplomat” in Worms, Germany. Vontobel discovered his passion for theatre while traveling through Europe in a VW minibus. He later studied drama directing at the University of Music and Drama in Hamburg. He has directed at various theaters such as Hamburg, Munich, Bochum, Berlin, Paris and Copenhagen. In 2006, he was voted “Young Director of the Year” in a critics’ survey conducted by the trade journal “Theater heute”.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

