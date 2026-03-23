Swiss tourist faces charges in Bali for allegedly insulting religious holiday
A Swiss tourist has been arrested by the Indonesian authorities in Bali accused of using expletives to denigrate a Hindu religious holiday observed on the tourist island.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss man, whose age is unknown, faces up to five years in prison on hate speech charges, a spokesman for the Bali police said.
Bali’s Day of Silence or “Nyepi,” was celebrated last Thursday and requires locals and tourists on the Hindu-majority island to stay at home for 24 hours for self-reflection. No work, travel, entertainment and even electricity use is discouraged.
The Swiss national was arrested on Saturday after he was reported to police over an Instagram post in which he allegedly repeatedly swore when referring to the religious holiday.
Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors each year.
Adapted from Italian by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.