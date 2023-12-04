Swiss town, Martigny, world capital of modern art

Artwork being hung at the Foundation Gianadda museum © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

The Pierre Gianadda Foundation has transformed the town of Martigny into a world capital of modern art.

This content was published on December 4, 2023 - 09:31

Keystone-SDA

Since 1978, over six million people have visited the museum to admire the works of the greatest masters of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Located at the entrance to the Great Saint Bernard Pass - one of the few routes that the Alps allowed to connect Italy and Switzerland - Octodurus had too great a strategic importance to leave the Romans indifferent.

The conquerors who came from the south then made it an imperial village and then even the capital of the province of the Graian and Pennine Alps. Rather agitated centuries followed for this crossroads of people and trade, through which hordes of invaders and armies too often passed, up to that of Napoleon.



Octodurus then became Martigny, a peaceful Valais town that rested at the foot of the mountains and only saw the usual columns of tourists pass by, looking for entertainment in the mountains.

Until, in 1978, the birth of the Pierre Gianadda Foundation transformed the quiet town into a world centre of art. Since then, Martigny has once again been taken by storm: enthusiasts, critics and artists from all over Europe and overseas.

Over the last quarter of a century, over six million visitors have flocked to admire the works of the greatest masters of modern art. Turner, Manet, Van Gogh, Gauguin, Matisse, Picasso, Rodin, Braque, Klee, Modigliani, Chagall, Mirò, Giacometti lead an impressive list of artists, presented at the rate of two to three exhibitions per year.

Today, Martigny also lives at the pace of the Foundation. With each new exhibition, from shops to street signs, the whole town is covered with posters that would guide even a blind person towards the Gianadda museum.

The Valais village was reawakened by the descendant of a family that in turn came from the south: Léonard Gianadda, an engineer who took the path of art following traces left 2000 years earlier by the Romans.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative