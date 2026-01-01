Switzerland welcomes New Year with fireworks and bells

An estimated 150,000 spectators watched the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Zurich. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has welcomed the New Year with bells and fireworks. While Bern residents listened to the cathedral bells, thousands of people crowded around Lake Zurich for a spectacular fireworks display.

An estimated 150,000 spectators watched the New Year’s Eve show in Zurich. Fortunately, there was no fog, unlike last year.

The motto of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Geneva, including a fireworks display, was “Together we shine!” A major display was also organised in Rheinfelden, canton Aargau, at the same time as one on the German town on the other side of the Rhine River.

Bells instead of fireworks

In the Swiss capital Bern – where fireworks are banned in the Old Town – party-goers gathered as usual on Münsterplatz square to toast and usher in the New Year. The twelve strokes of midnight were struck by the tower’s caretaker with a hammer. In St Gallen in eastern Switzerland, the Klosterplatz was the meeting point for festivities.

In Lausanne, there were no fireworks either, but the cathedral was lit up by a colourful light show.

In general, most Swiss cities decided not to organise official New Year’s Eve fireworks displays. In Basel, for example, there haven’t been any official displays for years, and fireworks are strictly regulated for private use. In Liestal, in canton Basel Country, fireworks are banned.

Little snow

In many communities in the Upper Valais region, the dry weather has also led to a complete ban on fires and fireworks this year. After a fire broke out last Sunday in a ski area in the municipality of Bellwald, the municipalities of Brig-Glis, Naters and Fiesch have opted for safety.

The New Year was also marked by a distinct lack of snow in mountain resorts. In Hospental, canton Uri, there was no traditional New Year’s tobogganing as a result.

Festivities are also planned on New Year’s Day in many locations. In Interlaken, canton Bern, fireworks will be set off on January 1, 2026 on the Höhematte to close the “Touch the Mountains” music festival. Lake Lucerne will also be lit up.

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

