Survey: Swiss want to pay less for digital services
Swiss consumers are increasingly cost-conscious when it comes to digital services, with nearly two-thirds of households seeking to spend as little as possible on communication services, according to a new study.
Swiss consumers are extremely sensitive to costs, according to the “Decoding the Digital Home 2025” study, published on Monday. The survey carried out by EY consulting found that 62% of households want to spend as little as possible on communication services, while 43% would be prepared to cut back on services or support in return for cheaper packages. Furthermore, 69% would like providers to offer fixed-price guarantees.
For some respondents, geopolitical developments also play a role when choosing an internet provider. In all, 27% of respondents who are very concerned about rising monthly internet connection costs as a result of trade conflicts fear that prices for electronic devices such as smartphones, mobile phone subscriptions or streaming services could continue to rise. Only 15% of survey participants were “not at all concerned” about the potential impact of trade disputes on their spending.
In Switzerland, many consumers prefer local providers, such as broadband and mobile phone companies with customer service in their own country (27%), domestic technology manufacturers (23%) or content from Swiss producers (21%).
For the “Decoding the Digital Home 2025” study, EY surveyed 20,500 consumers in 14 countries about their behaviour and attitudes towards technology, media and telecommunications. The study included 1,000 people in Switzerland.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
