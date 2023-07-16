Swiss woman under investigation for damaging Rome Colosseum

Carving on the ancient stone of the Rome Colosseum carries a heavy fine. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Italian police are investigating a young Swiss woman on suspicion that she carved her initials on the wall of the Colosseum in Rome.

The probe was launched after an Italian guide filmed the 17-year-old woman using her smartphone to engrave the letter "N" on a wall of the historic monument on Friday, Italian news agency ADN Kronos reported.

The Swiss tourist could face a fine of up to 15,000 euros (CHF14,550) for damaging cultural property.

This is not the first such incident. On Sunday, the Italian agency also reported that a 17-year-old German on a school excursion had been fined for damage. He was caught carving on a wall of the Colosseum on Saturday, causing a fragment of brick to come loose.

Just a few weeks ago, a young tourist of Bulgarian origin living in England carved his name and that of his girlfriend on a wall of the Colosseum, sparking indignation from the Italian culture minister. A video posted on the internet caused a furore. The Bulgarian has apologised, but nevertheless had to pay a substantial fine.

