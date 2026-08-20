Switzerland opens applications for Eurovision 2027

Switzerland opens applications for Eurovision 2027 Keystone-SDA

From this Thursday, artists can submit their songs to represent Switzerland at the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Bulgaria. The application period runs until September 7.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse ouvre les candidatures pour l’Eurovision 2027 Original Read more: La Suisse ouvre les candidatures pour l’Eurovision 2027

Entries can be submitted via an online platform. The selection process will be based on an internal procedure combining the assessments of national and international expert juries and a fan jury. Furthermore, Lasse Nymann, the new musical director of the Swiss Eurovision delegation, is responsible for the wider search for artists and songs.

+ Eurovision Song Contest continues to benefit Basel a year on

“Veronica Fusaro, Zoë Më, Nemo, Gjon’s Tears: despite the differences between these artists who have represented Switzerland, they all have one thing in common – they have graced the Eurovision stage with their own artistic style. That is exactly what we are looking for once again for 2027,” says Yves Schifferle, head of the Swiss delegation.

Eurovision is the world’s biggest showcase for pop music. Swiss public television sees the contest as a way to promote Swiss music abroad, the press release continues. The motto is “Be yourself – maximised for Eurovision”.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories