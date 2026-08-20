Switzerland opens applications for Eurovision 2027
From this Thursday, artists can submit their songs to represent Switzerland at the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Bulgaria. The application period runs until September 7.
Entries can be submitted via an online platform. The selection process will be based on an internal procedure combining the assessments of national and international expert juries and a fan jury. Furthermore, Lasse Nymann, the new musical director of the Swiss Eurovision delegation, is responsible for the wider search for artists and songs.
+ Eurovision Song Contest continues to benefit Basel a year on
“Veronica Fusaro, Zoë Më, Nemo, Gjon’s Tears: despite the differences between these artists who have represented Switzerland, they all have one thing in common – they have graced the Eurovision stage with their own artistic style. That is exactly what we are looking for once again for 2027,” says Yves Schifferle, head of the Swiss delegation.
Eurovision is the world’s biggest showcase for pop music. Swiss public television sees the contest as a way to promote Swiss music abroad, the press release continues. The motto is “Be yourself – maximised for Eurovision”.
+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.