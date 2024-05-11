Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Factbox-What to know about Eurovision 2024? Artists, music and protests against Israel
This content was published on
MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) -The world’s biggest live music event involving 37 nations, the Eurovision Song Contest, culminates in Sweden this weekend. Roughly 100,000 visitors from 89 countries have descended on host city Malmo during the week for the 68th edition of the competition, which has been marked by anti-Israel protests. WHO IS IN SATURDAY’S FINAL?…
Israel emerges among top favourites to win Eurovision
This content was published on
By Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Israel’s Eden Golan has become one of the favourites among bookmakers to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after she made it through the semi-finals on Thursday despite boos during her performance and protests outside the venue in Sweden. Israel climbed to second favourite from ninth…
Switzerland leads race for Eurovision Song Contest trophy
This content was published on
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) -Switzerland was leading in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday after a partial vote count, ahead of France and Ireland in what remains a wide-open race as protests continued in host city Malmo over the war in Gaza. The winner of the competition is decided…
