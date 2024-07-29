Switzerland wins its first medal at the Paris Olympics
Shooter Audrey Gogniat has won bronze in the 10m air rifle event.
Switzerland has won its first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Audrey Gogniat clinched bronze in the 10m air rifle event. Gold went to South Korea’s Hyojin Ban, who beat silver medal winner Yuting Huang of China.
Already third in Sunday’s qualifying round, Gogniat showed great consistency throughout her final, finishing third throughout the competition. Despite the pressure, the Jura native was able to keep a cool head, firing just one shot under 10 points out of 22 attempts.
It is Gogniat’s second medal of the year in a major championship. She had already won bronze in March at the European championships in Györ, Hungary.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
