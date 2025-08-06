The 78th Locarno Film Festival opens today

The 78th Locarno Film Festival opens today Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival opens this afternoon with the traditional concert and the screening of Armenian director Tamara Stepanyan's film on the Piazza Grande.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Si apre oggi la 78esima edizione del Locarno Film Festival Original Read more: Si apre oggi la 78esima edizione del Locarno Film Festival

The usual film concert in collaboration with the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana (OSI), conducted by Philippe Béran, will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Palexpo FEVI. The orchestra will accompany the silent film The Winning of Barbara Worth (1926) by Henry King.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The screen on the Piazza Grande will light up at 21:30 with Le Pays d’Arto, the first fiction film by Armenian filmmaker Tamara Stepanyan, who lives in France. In the film, French actress Camille Cottin plays the role of Céline who is on a journey through Armenia where she discovers the truth about her husband’s death, but also a country scarred by conflict and war.

More

More Locarno Festival counters the somber mood of the world with art and comedy This content was published on The Swiss film festival kicks off with a program reflecting the current pulse of the planet – and offers a roster of comedies celebrating art. Read more: Locarno Festival counters the somber mood of the world with art and comedy

Once again this year in Locarno there will be big international names, such as star Jackie Chan, who will receive the Honorary Leopard for lifetime achievement (Pardo alla Carriera) on Saturday on the Piazza Grande, and British actress, screenwriter and producer Emma Thompson, who will receive the Leopard Club Award on Friday.

This year 222 films will be screened, 100 of them world premieres. There are 18 films competing for the Golden Leopard (Pardo d’Oro), the festival’s most coveted award. In addition to the 17 films announced at the press conference in early July, Japanese director Naomi Kawase’s latest work Yakushima’s illusion starring Luxembourgian actress Vicky Krieps has been added, the organisers announced last week.

Two Swiss co-productions are also eligible for the main prize: Le Lac by the Neuchâtel director Fabrice Aragno and Le bambine by the Italian sisters Valentina and Nicole Bertani, co-produced by the Lugano-based Cinédokké.

More

More Locarno Festival sheds light on an under-appreciated era of British cinema This content was published on Films restored by the British and the Swiss film archives illuminate a period of national reconstruction and cultural transformation. Read more: Locarno Festival sheds light on an under-appreciated era of British cinema

Other films in the running for the Golden Leopard include the return of British director Ben Rivers, already in the International Competition last year with Bogancloch, who will bring his new film Mare’s Nest to Locarno. Surprising the international press was the selection in competition of the last part of a trilogy on youth in the 1990s, Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due by French-Tunisian director Abdellatif Kechiche. The second part Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, which was presented at Cannes in 2019, had raised a fuss because of very explicit sex scenes.

The jury of the International Competition is chaired by French-Cambodian director Rithy Panh. “Locarno78” runs until August 16.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.