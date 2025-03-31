The best Swiss press photos of 2025

These are the winners of the "Swiss Press Photo" competition 2025 in six categories.
As a photo editor I am responsible for the editorial use of photography at SWI swissinfo.ch and our collaborations with photographers. When the opportunity arises, I take a camera and accompany one of our journalists.
I trained as a photographer in Zürich and began working as a photojournalist in 1989. I was a founder of the Swiss photographers' agency Lookat Photos in 1990. A two-time World Press Award winner, I have also been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. My work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
Press photos usually refer directly to an event, to irrefutable facts. The photographers set out and go to where something is happening, where there is something to report or perhaps even where history is being made.
When Taylor Swift comes to Switzerland in the middle of summer to give a concert, it is such a topical event. Countless publications, concert and experience reports have paid homage to the American pop star.
Photographer Anne Morgenstern, however, stayed away from the actual venue and photographed the young fans as they prepared for the concert in the sheltered setting of a club. She thus created a series of images that document an almost religious frenzy.
Two photographers from the Keystone agency provide a somewhat different kind of topicality. Alessandro della Valle took pictures of a large rally of Swiss farmers demonstrating with 650 tractors in favour of fair prices for their produce.
Michael Buholzer captured a completely different event on the Bürgenstock: the stage there was filled with international state guests centred on Volodymyr Zelensky.
Between them was a picture that stands alone and won first prize in the portrait category. The photograph by Kostas Maros from Basel shows the 97-year-old and internationally renowned textile scientist Noémi Speiser.
The self-confident woman looks directly into the photographer’s camera and insists – contrary to all social developments of the past decades – on still being addressed as Fräulein.
Annick Ramp has worked for the Neue Zürcher Zeitung for many years. An unspectacular story led her to the residents of four houses that were built for guest workers in the city of Zurich in 1965. she called the series “A life in the provisional”.
Photographer Boris Müller visited the Swiss Dog Show in Lucerne, a venue that is also about relationships. Ambition, beauty, obedience and competition result here in pictures.
Photographer Dominic Nahr, who travelled to Yemen on behalf of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, won first prize in the “Abroad” category. Particularly impressive is a picture from his series showing a young woman with her mother in the waiting room of a clinic.
The mother holds the crutches protectively between herself and the photographer, while her daughter, lost in thought, stands nearby with a freshly fitted prosthetic leg.
The main prize for photography at the Swiss Press Awards will be announced later in April. This is financed and awarded every year by the Fondation Reinhardt von Graffenried.
Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Translated from German by DeepL/ts
