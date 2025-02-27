Lucerne Carnival opens with traditional ‘big bang’

Lucerne Carnival opened on Thursday at 5am with the Urknall or 'big bang' over the lake. About 25,000 revellers loudly welcomed the start of the festivities.

Deutsch de Der "Urknall" eröffnet die Luzerner Fasnacht Original Read more: Der "Urknall" eröffnet die Luzerner Fasnacht

The first few hours of the carnival were “very peaceful”, said police spokesman Yanik Probst. Shortly before the ‘big bang’, the lights around the lake were switched off. Accompanied by a small firework display, a bang then marked the start of the carnival and the first Guuggenmusigen began to play.

With its rousing Guggenmusik big bands and creative costumes, Lucerne’s six-day carnival opened on ‘Dirty Thursday’, the Thursday before Lent. Dirt also means grease in the Swiss-German dialect, and the name is a reference to the sausages eaten in Lucerne so that its predominantly Catholic population could build up reserves of fat before fasting begins during Lent.

This year ‘Dirty Thursday’ celebrations are in the hands of the Zunft zu Safran, the former grocers’ guild, which has existed for 600 years. Dirty Thursday also marks the start of carnival in other parts of Switzerland, which ends on Wednesday night.

