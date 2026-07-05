Festival de la Cité pulls 110,000 spectators in Lausanne
The Festival de la Cité attracted 110,000 people for its 54th edition in the Swiss city of Lausanne. Some 150 artistic projects were presented over six days in the old town, the organisers said on Sunday.
In total, more than 200 free performances took place on 23 stages across the capital of the canton of Vaud. The event’s budget amounted to CHF2.7 million ($3.37 million).
Director Martine Chalverat was delighted with the public’s response. “The public, in all its diversity, turned out in force, which delights us greatly,” she said. She also highlighted the efforts made towards inclusion, with people with disabilities being integrated into the teams of volunteers.
More
The Théâtre du Jorat, Switzerland’s ‘sublime barn’
The programme featured a mix of concerts, performing arts, theatre and contemporary circus. Among the 150 artistic projects, the public were able to discover 27 Swiss musical premieres and 29 premieres in the performing arts.
The festival ends on Sunday. The 55th edition is already scheduled and will take place July 6 to 11, 2027.
Translated from French/sub-editing gw
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.