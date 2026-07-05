Festival de la Cité pulls 110,000 spectators in Lausanne

The programme featured a mix of concerts, performing arts, theatre and contemporary circus. Keystone-SDA

The Festival de la Cité attracted 110,000 people for its 54th edition in the Swiss city of Lausanne. Some 150 artistic projects were presented over six days in the old town, the organisers said on Sunday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Festival de la Cité a réuni 110’000 spectateurs à Lausanne Original Read more: Le Festival de la Cité a réuni 110’000 spectateurs à Lausanne

In total, more than 200 free performances took place on 23 stages across the capital of the canton of Vaud. The event’s budget amounted to CHF2.7 million ($3.37 million).

Director Martine Chalverat was delighted with the public’s response. “The public, in all its diversity, turned out in force, which delights us greatly,” she said. She also highlighted the efforts made towards inclusion, with people with disabilities being integrated into the teams of volunteers.

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The programme featured a mix of concerts, performing arts, theatre and contemporary circus. Among the 150 artistic projects, the public were able to discover 27 Swiss musical premieres and 29 premieres in the performing arts.

The festival ends on Sunday. The 55th edition is already scheduled and will take place July 6 to 11, 2027.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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