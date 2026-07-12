South African film wins top prize at Neuchâtel festival

Nico Scheepers. Keystone-SDA

The 25th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) ended on Saturday with the jury awarding top prize to Hen by South African filmmaker Nico Scheepers.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le NIFFF distingue HEN de Nico Scheepers Original Read more: Le NIFFF distingue HEN de Nico Scheepers

As the NIFFF wroteExternal link, the jury found Hen to be a “striking portrayal of an insidious evil that takes hold of a devout community against an apocalyptic backdrop, brought to life by remarkably skillful direction and the unforgettable perspective of a young boy”.

The international competition was judged by Spanish director Eugenio Mira, Berlinale critic Jessica Kiang, and French director Julia Kowalski. Geneva-based comic book artist Frederik Peeters and Swiss director Simon Jaquemet were also members of the jury.

More

More Swiss cinema Swiss arts outlook for 2026: the perks of inequality This content was published on From record inheritances to Gulf power plays, 2026 promises to be a year when money talks louder than ever in the cultural arena. Read more: Swiss arts outlook for 2026: the perks of inequality

Other winners

A special mention went to Breeder by US-Canadian Alex Goyette, which also got an award from the Critics’ Jury. The Best Production Design went to Sleep No More by Indonesian director Edwin.

The audience awarded the RTS Prize to Hokum by Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy. In the Asian competition, the audience also gave a resounding vote of approval to My Daughter Is a Zombie by the South Korean filmmaker Pil Gam-sung.

Indian director S. S. Rajamouli, French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico and British author Samantha Shannon were guests of honour. They received special awards at the opening ceremony.

In total, the festival showed 129 films from 33 countries. According to an estimate published on Saturday, some 61,000 people attended, down from 66,000 last year. The festival wrapped up on Saturday with a screening of Colony by Korean director Yeon Sang-ho.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories