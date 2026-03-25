Swiss cultural centre in Paris celebrates reopening after renovations

The Swiss Cultural Centre in Paris has reopened after 4 years of renovation work Keystone-SDA

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider visited the Centre culturel suisse (Swiss cultural centre - CCS) in Paris on Tuesday. After four years of renovation work, it reopens its doors to the public on Thursday, with a party in the Marais district.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Centre culturel suisse à Paris a rouvert après 4 ans de travaux Original Read more: Le Centre culturel suisse à Paris a rouvert après 4 ans de travaux

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“I hope that the CCS will remain a place of encounters and discovery,” said the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) at a press conference. “It is part of our country’s international cultural presence.”

“It is part of a Parisian environment that is extremely rich in foreign cultural centres, and this mix is wonderful,” she added. The modernisation of the CCS, which will notably improve access, has cost CHF7.3 million ($9.24 million), according to Pro Helvetia CEO Michael Kinzer. The work has made it possible to rethink the circulation between spaces and to make the rooms modular.

For Baume-Schneider, “the CCS offers a unique place of visibility and helps to raise the profile of an artistic scene in Switzerland that is recognised not only for its diversity but also for its independence”, she said.

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“The CCS functions as a genuine platform for production, dissemination and dialogue,” said Baume-Schneider. “Its ambition is to remain a major player in the artistic scene in Paris in the future.”

Performing arts

Housed since 1985 in a 17th-century town house on rue des Francs-Bourgeois, the Centre culturel suisse has established itself as a showcase for contemporary Swiss art in Paris. It was the first branch office opened abroad by Pro Helvetia, and had never been renovated.

During the renovation work, the institution continued its off-site activities in several French cities, from Dunkirk to Guadeloupe. The management hopes to continue this “CSS on tour”.

In an ultra-competitive market with a thousand artistic proposals every day in Paris, the CCS is a strategic asset for all Swiss performing arts, whether from French-speaking, German-speaking or Ticino-speaking Switzerland.

To celebrate its reopening, the Centre culturel suisse (CCS) is organising a major celebration from 26 to 29 March, featuring concerts, performances, screenings and exhibitions. It’s a signal that the CCS wants to be a place for art and life in the heart of Paris, where people come day and night to see an exhibition, listen to a concert or simply hang out in the courtyard.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

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