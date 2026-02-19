Swiss Grand Prix for literature goes to Corinne Desarzens
French-Swiss writer and journalist Corinne Desarzens has been awarded the Swiss Literature Grand Prix 2026, the Federal Office of Culture announced on Thursday. Seven other writers were also awarded prizes.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Desarzens has a degree in Russian and is the author of novels, short stories and travelogues, including Un roi (A King, 2011), L’Italie, c’est toujours bien (Italy is Always Nice, 2018) and Le petit cheval tatar (The Little Tatar Horse, 2025). She’s been hailed for the virtuosity and singularity of her style. The judges highlighted her ability to transform everyday details, anecdotes and knowledge into a digressive flow of writing where each sentence becomes a “crossroads”.
More
When a Swiss won a Nobel Prize for literature
For her readers, the novelist offers a unique way of looking at the world, celebrating the unexpected, the blurred and the infinite possibilities of the human gaze. Already the winner of the Prix Suisse de littérature 2021 and the Prix Ramuz 2025, the 73-year-old writer, who is based in canton Vaud, is recognised as one of the great stylists of French-speaking Switzerland.
Translated from French with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.