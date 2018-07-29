Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of July 30:
Monday
An appy ending? Queuing at a Swiss border post to fill out paperwork for excess goods you want to bring into the country can be laborious. The new “QuickZoll” app aims to simplify the process for holidaymakers and cross-border shoppers.
Tuesday
It’s lights, camera, action at the Locarno International Film Festival. The city on Lake Maggiore is also home to the CISA Academy of Audiovisual Sciences. This is the story of the film school’s relationship with the festival, told in six fitting film titles.
Wednesday
“Whatever happened to…?” To mark Swiss National Day, we asked you to get nostalgic and think of anything that reminded you of Switzerland from when you were young(er). Here are the results.
Thursday
More Locarno: it’s the final festival for artistic director Carlo Chatrian. We asked him about this year’s event and the most difficult moment during his time in charge.
Friday
“While nations talk, cities act,” said former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. As cities across the world increasingly work together to fill the holes left by national governments, we look at developments in Geneva.
