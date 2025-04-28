The Böögg counts down his final hours in Zurich

The Zurich Böögg is ready for its final hour Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Preparations for the Böögg burning began in Zurich on Monday morning. After this highlight of Sechseläuten had to be cancelled last year due to the weather, the omens are good this year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Der Zürcher Böögg ist bereit für sein letztes Stündlein Original Read more: Der Zürcher Böögg ist bereit für sein letztes Stündlein

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Preparations for the highlight of the spring festival were in full swing on Sechseläutenplatz on Monday morning. The large pile of wood, which will be lit at 6pm, will be erected under the snowman, who is already in position.

According to tradition, the quicker the Böögg’s dynamite-packed head explodes, the hotter the summer.

More

More The Böögg, Switzerland’s exploding psychic snowman This content was published on The Böögg is an exploding snowman with a famed ability to predict the weather. But how accurate is he? Read more: The Böögg, Switzerland’s exploding psychic snowman

Last year, the burning had to be cancelled due to strong gusts of wind. It was then held in June in the host canton of Appenzell Outer Rhoden, in pouring rain. This year, according to the weather forecast, it should go ahead without a hitch.

The guest canton at this year’s spring festival is Zug. Four federal councillors are among the more than 100 guests of honour: Martin Pfister, Albert Rösti, Guy Parmelin and Ignazio Cassis.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.