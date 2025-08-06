Three films on the Swiss shortlist for the 2026 Oscars

A film from French-speaking Switzerland in the Swiss shortlist for the Oscars Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Three Swiss films have been shortlisted for the Oscars by a committee appointed by the Federal Office of Culture (FOC). The film that will represent Switzerland will be announced on August 12.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un film romand dans la présélection suisse aux Oscars Original Read more: Un film romand dans la présélection suisse aux Oscars

The shortlisted films are Petra Volpe’s Late Shift (Heldin), Lionel Baier’s The Safe House (La Cache) and Denise Fernandes’s Hanami.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Late Shift tells the story of a compassionate nurse whose hectic late shift turns into a race against time due to staff shortages.

External Content

The Safe House revolves around a boy who discovers a secret hiding place in his family’s flat. This discovery reveals the story of his Jewish grandmother and his grandfather, who was forced into hiding during the Vichy regime.

External Content

Hanami tells the story of a woman who was abandoned as a baby by her mother on a remote volcanic island.

External Content

Since last year, a seven-member committee representing different areas of the Swiss film industry has been deciding which film will be presented in the “International Feature Film” category at the 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.