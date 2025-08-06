The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Culture

Three films on the Swiss shortlist for the 2026 Oscars

A film from French-speaking Switzerland in the Swiss shortlist for the Oscars
A film from French-speaking Switzerland in the Swiss shortlist for the Oscars Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Three films on the Swiss shortlist for the 2026 Oscars
Listening: Three films on the Swiss shortlist for the 2026 Oscars

Three Swiss films have been shortlisted for the Oscars by a committee appointed by the Federal Office of Culture (FOC). The film that will represent Switzerland will be announced on August 12.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The shortlisted films are Petra Volpe’s Late Shift (Heldin), Lionel Baier’s The Safe House (La Cache) and Denise Fernandes’s Hanami.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Late Shift tells the story of a compassionate nurse whose hectic late shift turns into a race against time due to staff shortages.

External Content

The Safe House revolves around a boy who discovers a secret hiding place in his family’s flat. This discovery reveals the story of his Jewish grandmother and his grandfather, who was forced into hiding during the Vichy regime.

External Content

Hanami tells the story of a woman who was abandoned as a baby by her mother on a remote volcanic island.

External Content

Since last year, a seven-member committee representing different areas of the Swiss film industry has been deciding which film will be presented in the “International Feature Film” category at the 98th Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR