Tina Turner Swiss mansion focal point of ‘pilgrimage’

Fans have flocked to the gates of Tina Turner's Swiss home after the pop icon passed away. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Pop star Tina Turner’s Swiss home has become a place of ‘pilgrimage’ since the music icon’s death on Wednesday.

This content was published on May 28, 2023

Fans have left flowers, candles and written tributes at the mansion in Küsnacht, on the shore of Lake Zurich, that was Turner’s home from 1994.

“Since her death, there has been a quiet, civilised movement of people at the front gate of her estate at all hours of the day and night,” Küsnacht mayor Markus Ernst told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

“It seems that many people need to come and leave tributes. It’s now a kind of a pilgrimage site. The traffic on the busy Seestrasse near her house has come to a standstill.”

Ernst said he has been busy fielding numerous interviews by the world’s media in the last few days.

The local authorities have also taken measures to keep the flow of mourners safe as they visit the last home of Tina Turner.

But Ernst said it is too early to talk about a statue or permanent reminder of Turner’s life before her husband has had time to mourn.

In 2013, Turner have up her United States passport to take Swiss nationality. A year later she described how “Switzerland felt like home right away. It’s just perfect. People respect each other’s privacy here, take care of each other”.





