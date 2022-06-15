Two dozen firewalkers treated for burns in Switzerland
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns after walking on hot coals in northern Switzerland, according to Zurich cantonal police.This content was published on June 15, 2022 - 10:15
Emergency services were called to treat people for injuries at a private event on the Au peninsula on Lake Zurich on Tuesday evening, the police said in a statementExternal link.
They said 25 people were given medical treatment at the scene, and 13 of them were hospitalised with more severe injuries. Police secured evidence and started an investigation.
Firewalking involves walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones. It is practised in many parts of the world as a rite of passage or test of strength or courage. It is uncommon in Switzerland. The practice has reportedly also been used in corporate or team-building seminars as confidence-building exercises.
It is unclear why the people at the private event were walking over hot coals.
