US actor Jessica Chastain to receive Golden Icon Award

Jessica Chastain will receive a Golden Icon award at the Zurich Film Festival this year. Keystone / Claudio Onorati

read aloud pause

X

One of the highlights of the Zurich Film Festival is the presentation of the Golden Icon Award.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 18:39

Keystone-SDA

This year, American Oscar winner Jessica Chastain will receive the award as a tribute to her acting career.

On October 1, Jessica Chastain will present her new film, the romantic drama "Memory", together with director Michel Franco and her actor colleague Peter Sarsgaard, the festival announced on Wednesday.

Then she will also be presented with the Golden Icon Award, an award given to personalities who have had a lasting impact on cinema through their acting achievements.

Over the course of her career, Chastain has worked with directing greats such as Christopher Nolan, Terrence Malick, Kathryn Bigelow, Aaron Sorkin and Guillermo del Toro.

She is one of the “outstanding actresses of her generation,” says Christian Jungs, Artistic Director of the festival in the statement. Chastain knows how to give her characters depth, he added.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative