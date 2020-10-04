Women clean up at Zurich Film Festival

Austrian director Evi Romen celebrates winning for Hochwald (Why Not You) Keystone

Female directors have won all three main prizes at the 16th Zurich Film Festival. The audience award went to a Swiss film.

This content was published on October 4, 2020 - 12:09

Keystone-SDA/ts

Mexican filmmaker Fernanda Valadez won the Golden Eye for best feature film with her debut feature Sin Señas Particulares (Identifying Features). The drama tells the story of a mother’s desperate search for her son, believed to be dead, who fled from Mexico to the US in the hope of a better life.

External Content

Time by Garrett Bradley was awarded the Golden Eye for best documentary. The director describes in black-and-white the struggle of an African-American mother and her six children for the release of her husband from prison. The couple had robbed a bank 21 years ago.

External Content

The Golden Eye for best film in the German-speaking competition went to the Austrian drama Hochwald (Why Not You) by Evi Romen. In her debut film Romen describes the gay relationship between a South Tyrolean village boy and his childhood friend who lives in Rome as an actor.

The three main prizes, each worth CHF25,000 ($27,150), were awarded on Saturday evening at Zurich Opera House.

The audience award was given to the Swiss debut feature film Sami, Joe und Ich (Sami, Joe and I) by Karin Heberlein. The coming-of-age drama focuses on the decisions and dreams of three teenage girls in Zurich.



