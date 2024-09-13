Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Swedish actor Alicia Vikander. Keystone-SDA
Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander
Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will be awarded the Golden Eye at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). The award recognises her outstanding acting and versatility, the ZFF announced on Thursday.

Vikander, 35, who is known for films such as Ex Machina, The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider, will accept the award in person on October 8, the ZFF said. The Swiss premiere of her new film, The Assessment, by director Fleur Fortuné will be shown at the same time.

“We are delighted that Alicia Vikander is returning to the ZFF for our 20th anniversary, having already visited us in 2017. It was a great pleasure to meet her at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2023. On that occasion, I told her about our anniversary and mentioned how happy we would be to welcome her back to Zurich,” said the festival’s artistic director, Christian Jungen.

+ Zurich Film Festival’s balancing act: #DontRockTheBoat

In addition to Vikander, other prominent guests such as Richard Gere and Jude Law will also be appearing at the Zurich Film Festival. Law will also be awarded a Golden Eye.

The political thriller The Order, starring Law, will open this year’s festival, taking place from October 3-13.

