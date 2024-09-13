Zurich Film Festival honours Alicia Vikander

Vikander, 35, who is known for films such as Ex Machina, The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider, will accept the award in person on October 8, the ZFF said. The Swiss premiere of her new film, The Assessment, by director Fleur Fortuné will be shown at the same time.
“We are delighted that Alicia Vikander is returning to the ZFF for our 20th anniversary, having already visited us in 2017. It was a great pleasure to meet her at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2023. On that occasion, I told her about our anniversary and mentioned how happy we would be to welcome her back to Zurich,” said the festival’s artistic director, Christian Jungen.
In addition to Vikander, other prominent guests such as Richard Gere and Jude Law will also be appearing at the Zurich Film Festival. Law will also be awarded a Golden Eye.
The political thriller The Order, starring Law, will open this year’s festival, taking place from October 3-13.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
Swiss banks fret over sanctions risk to wealth business
This content was published on
A survey of Swiss banks has highlighted international sanctions imposed on other countries, such as against Russia over Ukraine, as the greatest geopolitical risk to their business.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.