Zurich Film Festival to honour Pamela Anderson

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson will be honoured at this year's Zurich Film Festival for her career and her role in the film The Last Showgirl.

The film The Last Showgirl by director Gia Coppola will be shown in Zurich on October 4, according to the Zurich Film Festival communiqué.

In the lead role, Anderson plays 50-year-old showgirl Shelley, who realizes that her long-running show is coming to an end. “Pamela embodied the role of Shelley with heart and soul and captivated us from the very beginning”, Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the festival, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The drama celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. For US actress Anderson, who became famous in Baywatch, the leading role was a dream come true. “I think I’ve been preparing for this part my whole life,” said Anderson in Toronto.

In addition to Anderson, other film greats will receive a ‘Golden Eye’ in Zurich. The award will also go to Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and actor Jude Law for their outstanding acting performances.

